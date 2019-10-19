Community & Events

New York City runners race to raise money, awareness for autism

ASTORIA PARK, Queens (WABC) -- More than 300 runners and community members came together in New York City to raise money and increase autism awareness.

The 11th annual QSAC 5K race took place in Astoria Park on Saturday morning.

QSAC, or Quality Services for the Autism Community, serves over 2,500 individuals on the autism spectrum across Long Island and New York City.
"Over the decades, the individuals with autism, the diagnosis, has been on the rise and continues to be -- there's a need for services for individuals with autism, and although government funding is available, fundraising dollars help support innovation and helps offset services that are underfunded," CEO of QSAC Lisa Veglia said

The goal of the race is to make a difference in the lives of children and adults with autism.

Veglia said this year's race was the most successful yet in terms of the number of participants and supporters as well as money raised.

