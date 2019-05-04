Police, officials give graduating seniors the prom of their dreams

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Hundreds of high school seniors in Brooklyn are being granted their storybook prom on Friday night.
The prom took place at Brooklyn Borough Hall and was for graduating seniors.
This "Cinderella-Prince Charming" like project gave away dresses, suits, shoes, jewelry and even makeup to those in attendance.
This was all made possible by the generosity of local law enforcement officers and the borough president.
