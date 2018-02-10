COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Saturday Rewind: Tide pod legislation, pregnant woman attacked

Joe Torres has more on the stories you may have missed this week.

A shocking attack and an odd new piece of legislation - those are a couple of stories you might have missed this week.

Pregnant Mother Attacked

"I felt like I was going to die. My body just went numb after a while. I was just waiting for it to be over."

Shocking video of two young women attacking a pregnant mother in the Bronx. Tylesha Mohammed shielded her unborn baby girl during the beating. Miraculously, doctors expect her to be okay. Her attackers are still on the loose.

High School Basketball Fight

It was chaos at a high school basketball game on Long Island when a violent melee broke out during an intense game between Southampton and Wyandanch.

A student in the stands suffered a concussion and several security guards were hurt. Police are investigating, but have made no arrests.

Walking Off the Job

More than a hundred public defenders walked off the job and gathered in the Bronx, after a so-called "dreamer" wrapped up a court appearance... and was greeted by immigration enforcement agents.

Aboubacar Dembele appeared in court regarding a fight on a bus. As he was detained, the attorneys protested. They say ice agents now troll local courthouses.

Tide Pod Troubles Continue

How do we stop kids from eating Tide Pods? Make them look less appetizing. That's at least what two New York state lawmakers suggest. They want to prohibit packaging that makes the pods look like candy.
