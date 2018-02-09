Police on Long Island are investigating a large fight following a basketball game this week between Southampton High School and Wyandanch High School.Eyewitness News obtained cellphone video that shows the violent melee following Tuesday night's game at Southampton High School. Southampton Village police said one student spectator suffered a concussion and several security guards were injured.In a message posted on the Southampton School District's website, the superintendent said:A spokesperson for the Wyandanch School District said tensions were high on both sides of the court."We do not have a reputation for unruly behavior - our scholar athletes are always mannerly and respectful," Nathan Jackson said.Southampton Village police are encouraging people with cellphone video to come forward to police."We do have multiple people that have been injured and we would like to be able to try to identify the individuals to hold them accountable for their actions," Det. Sgt. Herman Lamison said.----------