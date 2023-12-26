3 people facing charges after wild brawl caught on video after crash on Long Island

LINDENHURST, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Three people are facing charges following a wild brawl that occurred after a two-vehicle crash on Long Island last week.

Patrick O'Connor, Sr., James O'Connor, and Patrick O'Connor, Jr. are facing assault charges for the Dec. 20th road rage attack in North Lindenhurst.

The minutes-long brawl ensued after two trucks crashed on Sunrise Highway near North Green Avenue, causing one of the two to flip on its side.

Witnesses say as many as ten people broke out into a physical confrontation on the road.

"Saw a bunch of guys, probably five on five, swinging baseball bats and two-by-fours," Spiffy Car Wash Express owner Todd Christman recalled. "My understanding is nobody was seriously hurt, but some people were in the hospital."

Police say everyone involved in the fight seemed to have known each other.

