COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Police tighten security for Celebrate Israel Parade in Manhattan

EMBED </>More Videos

Kemberly Richardson has more on the Celebrate Israel Parade in Manhattan. ((AP Photo/Andres Kudacki))

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The New York City Police Department took no chances Sunday with the Celebrate Israel Parade in light of tensions overseas.

Police say there were no specific threats against the parade with thousands of marchers that started at 57th Street and proceeded up Fifth Avenue.

But security was tight, including more than 1,000 officers, bomb-sniffing dogs, sharpshooters on rooftops and radiation detection devices. Sanitation trucks filled with sand blocked streets to prevent vehicle attacks.

NYPD Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison says the precautions are in response to threats of terrorism in Israel, the Middle East and around the world. Police also were bracing for anti-Israel demonstrations, taking into account the heightened tensions since the US moved its embassy to Jerusalem.

The parade marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of Israel.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsparadeisraelsecuritynypdMidtownManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Another setback for $40 million Queens library project
T.E.A.L. 5K Walk/Run for Ovarian Cancer in Brooklyn
NYPD holds National Night Out Against Crime
Parent musical theater group prepares to take the stage
Mom takes stunning photos of son's NYC adventures
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Show More
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News