WABC-TV delivers $20,000 to New Jersey food bank

Disney made a special delivery this holiday season by donating $1 million to families and children who need it most.The company donated to Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief charity, to help expand local fresh produce sourcing and distribution programs.On Thursday, a group of Disney volunteers spent the day packaging food at one of its local centers, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey.There, WABC-TV hand-delivered a $20,000 check to the Hillside food bank.