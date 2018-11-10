COMMUNITY & EVENTS

WABC-TV delivers $20,000 to New Jersey food bank

Disney volunteers spent the day packaging food at one of its local centers, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. There, WABC-TV hand-delivered a $20,000 check.

HILLSIDE, New Jersey (WABC) --
Disney made a special delivery this holiday season by donating $1 million to families and children who need it most.

The company donated to Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief charity, to help expand local fresh produce sourcing and distribution programs.

On Thursday, a group of Disney volunteers spent the day packaging food at one of its local centers, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey.

There, WABC-TV hand-delivered a $20,000 check to the Hillside food bank.
Walt Disney is the parent company of WABC-TV.

