Kickoff to a Long Island Summer 2021

After a summer disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Long Island is ready to welcome back visitors and they're kicking off the fun with the return of the Bethpage Airshow.Last year's event was grounded by the pandemic.Memorial Day weekend is a time to honor the military men and women who died serving the country but also marks the unofficial start to summer.The Eyewitness News team is thrilled to be back to help kick off a Long Island summer for the 8th year.Join David Novarro, Sandra Bookman, Amy Freeze, and our team of Long Island reporters for "Kickoff to a Long Island Summer" on Saturday night at 7:00 on Channel 7 and our apps for Fire, Roku, Apple and Android TV.State Parks: Long island is the home to 37 state parks that offer everything from arboretums to beach fronts.Pedal Share: What started in the village of Southampton as a way to get by the beach and back from the train has grown into Suffolk County's official bike share program.Harbes Farm: Farming is second nature for Ed Harbes - and for many Long Island families, it's second nature to head to his family farm when the weather warms up.Battle of the Bands: If music is what feelings sound like, then our teens will have plenty of it to share come June in Hampton Bays, as some sense of normalcy finally seems within reach.Sag Harbor Cinema: This Memorial Day weekend is the grand opening for the theater, which almost burned to the ground five years ago.