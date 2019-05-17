bethpage air show

What you need to know about the 2019 Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach

JONES BEACH STATE PARK, Nassau County (WABC) -- The 16th Annual Bethpage Air Show will take place Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26 from 10 AM-3 PM at Jones Beach State Park.

The show honors our nation's military Memorial Day weekend with high-flying stunts from world-renowned military and civilian performers.

This year's performers include the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, the GEICO Skytypers, the Golden Knights and many more!

The show is free, just a $10 parking fee. Empire Passports will be accepted.

The toll plaza will be closed. Cars can pay directly in the parking field.

For more details, visit http://bethpageairshow.com/.

