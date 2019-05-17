JONES BEACH STATE PARK, Nassau County (WABC) -- The 16th Annual Bethpage Air Show will take place Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26 from 10 AM-3 PM at Jones Beach State Park.
The show honors our nation's military Memorial Day weekend with high-flying stunts from world-renowned military and civilian performers.
WATCH KICKOFF TO A LONG ISLAND SUMMER ON SAYURDAY, MAY 25 AT 7:00 P.M. ON WABC-TV!
This year's performers include the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, the GEICO Skytypers, the Golden Knights and many more!
The show is free, just a $10 parking fee. Empire Passports will be accepted.
The toll plaza will be closed. Cars can pay directly in the parking field.
For more details, visit http://bethpageairshow.com/.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
What you need to know about the 2019 Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach
BETHPAGE AIR SHOW
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News