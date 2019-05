What you need to know about the 2019 Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach

JONES BEACH STATE PARK, Nassau County (WABC) -- The 16th Annual Bethpage Air Show will take place Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26 from 10 AM-3 PM at Jones Beach State Park.The show honors our nation's military Memorial Day weekend with high-flying stunts from world-renowned military and civilian performers.This year's performers include the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, the GEICO Skytypers, the Golden Knights and many more!The show is free, just a $10 parking fee. Empire Passports will be accepted.The toll plaza will be closed. Cars can pay directly in the parking field.For more details, visit http://bethpageairshow.com/ ----------