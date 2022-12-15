Thunderbirds to headline 2023 Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach

This year will mark the 9th time the Thunderbirds have performed in the annual air show

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are set to headline this year's Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach on Long Island.

BETHPAGE, New York (WABC) -- It's a bird! It's a plane! Well, it's a little bit of both.

The United States Airforce Thunderbirds are headlining the 19th Annual Bethpage Air Show.

Bethpage Federal Credit Union and the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced the headliner Wednesday. The show will take place at Jones Beach on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 of 2023.

Next year will mark the ninth time the Thunderbirds have performed at the Bethpage Air Show.

"Last year, we were very grateful that the Thunderbirds changed their schedule to perform for us on Memorial Day, after the Saturday and Sunday weekend shows were rained out," said George Gorman, Regional Director, New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. "Suffice to say, we couldn't be happier to welcome the team back to Long Island for our 2023 show!"

Other performers were announced at the International Council of Air Shows (ICAS) Convention, including:

United States Army Golden Knights Parachute Team

United States Marine Corps F35B Lightning II

Skytypers

Long Islander David Windmiller, and Mike Goulian, North America's most decorated aerobatic pilots, are part of the world famous Skytypers.

"The Bethpage Air Show continues to be one of New York's most treasured events," said Linda Armyn, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer, Bethpage Federal Credit Union. "After 19 years, the pilots and performers, show organizers and fans have grown to become a big family. We look forward to organizing a very special show for our fans this year."

In 2024, United States Navy Blue Angels will return as headliners for the special 20th Anniversary Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach, which will take place on Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26.

