Con Ed identifies cause of July 13 blackout in New York City

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Con Edison officials are confident they have found the cause of the blackout that left at least 70,000 people in Manhattan in the dark earlier this month.
The company revealed their findings Monday following the July 13 blackout and determined why the relay protection system did not perform as designed.
Officials said they reviewed 15 years of data and took equipment out of service at their 65th Street substation to conduct diagnostic testing.
After simulating the event, Con Ed identified a "flawed connection between some of the sensors and protective relays at the substation."
The condition has been corrected and Con Ed says they have taken the necessary actions to provide safe and reliable service for its customers.
Officials said they have also taken preventive measures by isolating similar relay equipment at other substations. That equipment will be analyzed and tested before it is put back in service.
