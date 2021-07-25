Cleanup continues after oil spills in waters of New Rochelle Harbor

A Con Edison spokesman says dielectric fluid leaked from a transmission feeder into a manhole on Nautilus Place on Saturday, July 17.
Some of the fluid then entered a nearby catch basin on Drake Avenue and then leaked into the waters of New Rochelle Harbor.
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene along with the New York City Fire Department and Con Edison.
The spokesman says Con Edison clamped the feeder, stopping the leak, and immediately began working to contain and remove the fluid.
Video showed crews still working to clean up the spill this weekend.
Con Edison says they are using protective booming, absorbent materials and oil skimming equipment to contain and recover the fluid in the harbor.
The dielectric fluid that leaked into the water is a non-hazardous fluid consisting of mineral oil.
It's used to keep transmission cables cool to carry power reliably.
