Cleanup continues after oil spills in waters of New Rochelle Harbor

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Cleanup continues after oil spill in New York harbor

NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) -- Cleanup continued Saturday following an oil spill in Westchester County that leaked into a nearby harbor.

A Con Edison spokesman says dielectric fluid leaked from a transmission feeder into a manhole on Nautilus Place on Saturday, July 17.

Some of the fluid then entered a nearby catch basin on Drake Avenue and then leaked into the waters of New Rochelle Harbor.

ALSO READ | Tens of thousands of New Yorkers are moving to Florida during COVID pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Kristin Thorne has more on the New Yorkers who are making the move to Florida.



Members of the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene along with the New York City Fire Department and Con Edison.

The spokesman says Con Edison clamped the feeder, stopping the leak, and immediately began working to contain and remove the fluid.

Video showed crews still working to clean up the spill this weekend.

Con Edison says they are using protective booming, absorbent materials and oil skimming equipment to contain and recover the fluid in the harbor.

RELATED | Oil spill spotted along stretch of New Jersey river
EMBED More News Videos

News Copter 7 was over the scene where the oil slick was spotted along a stretch of the Passaic River in Wayne on Monday.



The dielectric fluid that leaked into the water is a non-hazardous fluid consisting of mineral oil.

It's used to keep transmission cables cool to carry power reliably.


----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new rochellewestchester countyoiloil spill
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
5 killed in head-on collision on Long Island
Hero officers, bystanders save mom, baby pinned under car: video
Fauci: CDC may back wearing face masks more
AccuWeather: More humid & spotty t-storms
3 people rescued off Suffolk County after hours in the water
Child hospitalized after fall from 10th floor balcony: Police
Russians top Simone Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
Show More
Grieving the loss of a pet? There's a support hotline to help
High school apologizes for use of vaccination markers at prom party
COVID Updates: U.S. COVID cases have increased 51% in the past week
US loses to France 83-76, 25-game Olympic win streak ends
Pelosi appoints 2nd Republican critic of Trump to Jan. 6 committee
More TOP STORIES News