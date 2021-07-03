Coney Island businesses ready for return of July 4th visitors and sales

They're anxious to see the size of the crowds to the beach and boardwalk that they saw before the pandemic began.
Despite some gloomy weather, there was optimism among businesses owners that they could salvage some of it.
Unlike last year, the merchants have had the benefit of having a full summer selling season.
The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks are back after a modified edition last summer.
It wasn't until July 1 last year that beaches opened, so they are hoping that they will get some big crowds.
This year, there are few restrictions in place outside of businesses that might require a mask or ask that customers wear a mask.
"I just want to see the people again, I want to see the music, I want to hear the energy," Veronica Fernandaz, who was visiting Coney Island from New Hampshire, said.
"People have been home for a year, they need to get out, they want to get out, they're comfortable to get out," Mike Sarrel of Ruby's Bar and Grill said.
Coney Island will have fireworks on July4th, they're set to start at 10 p.m. and as an added bonus they will have fireworks every Friday night during the summer.
