Society

Coney Island businesses ready for return of July 4th visitors and sales

Where to see fireworks displays in New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey for the Fourth of July!
EMBED <>More Videos

Coney Island businesses ready for return of July 4th visitors

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After more than a year of restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, businesses in Coney Island are looking forward to a little more normal Fourth of July holiday.

They're anxious to see the size of the crowds to the beach and boardwalk that they saw before the pandemic began.

Despite some gloomy weather, there was optimism among businesses owners that they could salvage some of it.

Unlike last year, the merchants have had the benefit of having a full summer selling season.

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks are back after a modified edition last summer.

It wasn't until July 1 last year that beaches opened, so they are hoping that they will get some big crowds.

This year, there are few restrictions in place outside of businesses that might require a mask or ask that customers wear a mask.

"I just want to see the people again, I want to see the music, I want to hear the energy," Veronica Fernandaz, who was visiting Coney Island from New Hampshire, said.

"People have been home for a year, they need to get out, they want to get out, they're comfortable to get out," Mike Sarrel of Ruby's Bar and Grill said.

Coney Island will have fireworks on July4th, they're set to start at 10 p.m. and as an added bonus they will have fireworks every Friday night during the summer.

MORE: Where to find July 4th fireworks in the New York area and what got canceled
EMBED More News Videos

The nation's largest 4th of July celebration will once again ignite the night with an unparalleled barrage of dazzling effects framing the iconic New York City skyline during the 4



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityconey islandbrooklyn4th of julyjuly fourth4th of july eventjuly 4thfireworks
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Some homeless residents refuse to move from Midtown hotel
Pedestrian injured after taxi jumps curb, crashes into NYC restaurant
AccuWeather: Cooler with periods of showers
Man arrested, charged for stealing car with child inside in NYC
New ranked choice results released for additional NYC primary races
City orders evacuation of condo deemed unsafe after Surfside collapse
Woman's screams may have saved her life in attack in the Bronx
Show More
76-year-old woman shoved to ground in unprovoked attack in NYC
Beach party with 2,500 people prompts crackdown in NY town
NYC's 311 service expands to subway system
Crane topples, leans against building at NYC construction site
Man with Alzheimer's forgot he's married, fell in love with wife again
More TOP STORIES News