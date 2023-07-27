Search for missing swimmer off Coney Island

There was an active search Thursday for a missing swimmer off of coney island.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- There is an active search Thursday for a missing swimmer in the water off of Coney Island in Brooklyn.

Video from Newscopter 7 showed rescue crews in the water off Surf Avenue and West 22nd Street around 1:30 p.m.

We are told the fire department has divers in the water and there are helicopters above all looking for the swimmer.

-This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

