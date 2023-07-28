The search was for a swimmer who went missing in the water off of Coney Island in Brooklyn on Thursday has resumed.

Teen swimmer still missing after getting swept into water at Coney Island

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Search efforts are set to resume for the teen swimmer who went missing in the water off of Coney Island in Brooklyn on Thursday.

On-duty lifeguards observed two boys in distress in the water in a no swimming area of the beach near West 22nd Street just before 12:45 p.m.

Eyewitnesses at the beach said the boys were playing near some rocks by the shoreline when they were swept under.

Rescuers pulled a 14-year-old from the water. He is expected to be OK.

Teams of police and firefighters were looking for a second person, a 15-year-old boy, who still has yet to be found.

Eyewitness News was told the fire department had divers in the water and there were helicopters above all looking for the swimmer.

"I screamed at them, 'get the life saver!' I was running and I jumped in the water," said an eyewitness on the scene. "I swam around the rocks trying to grab them but when I saw him his head was already bobbing."

City Councilman Ari Kagan said the boy was visiting the beach with his family and lives in a shelter in the Bronx.

