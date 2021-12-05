Society

Mom shocked by school library Christmas book showing Santa with Confederate flag sack, gun

EMBED <>More Videos

Mom shocked by Confederate flags in school library's Christmas book

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- A North Carolina mom is raising questions after her daughter checked out a Christmas book from her school library that featured Santa Claus carrying a sack stamped with a Confederate flag.

Latoya Martin, from Rowan County, said her 8-year-old brought home a book titled "Redneck Night Before Christmas" to read with her family.

"It broke my heart," Martin said.

She said the book from Mount Ulla Elementary School's library showed at least five images of the Confederate flag and a man holding a gun.

Martin said the flags drawn across Santa's sack were covered with Post-it Notes, which tells her that someone knew it would be offensive but left it on the school's shelves anyway.

"How many homes has the book been in and nobody has reached out to the school?" she said. "How did it come into my hands?"

In an email, the school's principal told Martin that she was shocked to learn that this book was in the library as well. The principal said Mount Ulla Elementary received the donated book at the beginning of the year from another school that closed down.

The principal also acknowledged that the school should have been more proactive in screening donated books and reviewing items on library shelves.

Martin said the incident has led to a conversation with her daughter, who, until now, had no idea what the Confederate flag represents.

"She is the only African American in her class ... It makes me emotional because as a parent, I want to protect my child, and I want my child to be a kid," she said. "I don't want them to have to worry about all of the hatred in the world."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth carolinaconfederate flagbooksschoolschristmasu.s. & worldrace in america
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News