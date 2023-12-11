Long Islanders call on Governor Hochul to stop congestion pricing plan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Long Island officials are the latest group to call on Governor Kathy Hochul to put the brakes on the congestion pricing plan.

They say it will cost Long Island commuters, delivery drivers, and rideshare drivers about $36 per day just to keep living their lives as normal.

They are calling the plan "highway robbery."

"This isn't about cleaner air, this isn't about less traffic, this is about nothing more than money, money that is being thrown into the black hole that is the MTA," said New York State Senator Steve Rhoads, (D) Long Island.

The MTA stands for Money Thrown Away.

Just last week, the MTA board voted to advance its congestion pricing plan to the next step -- a 60-day public comment period.

That allows people to weigh in on the plan and ask questions.

Congestion pricing would impose a $15 fee on vehicles entering Manhattan below 60th Street. Additionally, trucks could pay $24-$36, depending on size, motorcycles would pay $7.50, taxis would pay $1.25 and rideshare vehicles would pay $2.50.

Additionally, it was revealed Wednesday that in the environmental assessment conducted by the MTA and its partners, the MTA reserves the right to increase the congestion pricing toll 25% on gridlock alert days, possibly up to $18.75.

The MTA also reserves the right to raise or lower the tolls by up to 10% within congestion pricing's first 12 months.

Governor Hochul is a vocal supporter of congestion pricing, saying the plan will result in cleaner air, better transit, and less gridlock on New York City's streets.

"Congestion pricing means cleaner air, better transit, and less gridlock on New York City's streets and today's vote by the MTA Board is a critical step forward," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "The proposal approved heeds my call to lower the toll rate by nearly 35 percent from the maximum rate originally considered. This initiative will make New York City a global leader in transportation policy, and I'm grateful for the work of the Traffic Mobility Review Board to bring us to this milestone."

Once approved, tolling could go into effect in June.

