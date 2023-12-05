NYC Transit leaders to hold rally in support of congestion pricing

Anthony Carlo reports on the planned rally in support of congestion pricing in NYC.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- MTA Chairman Janno Lieber and New York City Transit President Richard Davey are both expected to be in attendance at a rally at Union Square Tuesday in support of congestion pricing.

The two heavy hitters will put pressure on the MTA board to adopt the tolling and credit recommendations put forward by the traffic mobility review board just last week, so the congestion pricing plan can be implemented as soon as possible.

The advisory board was tasked with putting the numbers on paper and this is what they came up with:

Cars entering Manhattan south of 60th Street would pay $15.

Trucks would pay $24-$36, depending on size.

$7.50 for motorcycles, $1.25 per ride for taxis, and $2.50 for rideshare vehicles.

The proposed prices have prompted lots of pushback.

Monday some elected officials announced a bi-partisan anti-congestion tax act to prohibit the U.S. Department of Transportation from awarding any new capital investment grants to the MTA until drivers from all New York and New Jersey crossings into Manhattan receive exemptions.

Bergen County Congressman Josh Gottheimer called the congestion pricing plan a scam and money grab that will discourage tourists and decimate New York City small business.

"People like a nurse or an electrician who have to work very hard and work different hours or have no options, have to drive in. They have no choice," Rep. Gottheimer said.

Transit President Davey pushed back.

"This is a little bit of what annoys me with the congressman from New Jersey, in particular, who seems to drive over, complain about congestion, and go back home. It's about improving public transit for New Yorkers and New Jerseyans who come to New York. So, that's my answer. But, you know, the dude wants to see congestion? I welcome him anytime in hell's kitchen during rush hour. Happy to show him around," Davey said.

The MTA board is expected to officially receive the recommendations Wednesday which will kick off a public comment period.

The MTA board ultimately has to vote on the proposed tolls and credits.

Meantime, crews are working on installing a gantry at Central Park West and Columbus Circle. Central Park West was closed to West 61st Street during the construction.

