NYC congestion pricing plan receives Federal Highway Administration approval

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Federal Highway Administration has greenlighted New York City's congestion pricing plan.

The federal approval starts the clock on the next phases of the approvals process that could have congestion pricing in place by April 15, 2024

The plan has been the subject of debate from politicians and community leaders on both sides of the issue.

While it aims to reduce traffic in the busiest parts of Manhattan while at the same time providing needed funding for mass transit, the plan remains unpopular.

It's expected to raise at least a billion dollars every year, revenue the MTA is counting on to maintain and upgrade the transit system.

