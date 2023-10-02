MTA Traffic Mobility Review Board to determine congestion pricing fees for drivers in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA's Traffic Mobility Review Board is working to figure out who will pay what amounts when the congestion pricing rules go into effect.

The new congestion pricing rules are set to go into effect in May.

Once in place, drivers will have to pay an extra toll if they enter Manhattan below 60th Street.

Those toll prices could range from $9 to as much as $23.

The plan is getting a lot of backlash from groups like rideshare drivers and commuters from outer boroughs and New Jersey.

Rideshare passengers already pay a $2.75 congestion fee.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said New Jersey drivers who pay a toll at Port Authority crossings should be exempt from congestion pricing.

