MTA to hold final public hearings on congestion pricing before plan goes into effect

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday is the last day for New Yorkers' voices to be heard, with two public hearings on congestion pricing.

It's set to become a reality for drivers across the city in just months, which means feeling the pinch in their pockets with a $15 toll.

The public hearings are not likely to change the structure of tolling, which is set to get underway in mid-June, south of 60th Street.

Two public hearings have already been held, and there was support and opposition for the pricing voiced over the plan approved by the New York State Legislature.

Right now, the MTA is working to button up any loose ends, with some proposed exemptions already in the works for emergency vehicles, specialized government vehicles, and disabled passengers.

Qualifying low-income drivers would get discounts and tax credits.

There have been further calls for exemptions including firefighters who are asking officials to think twice before imposing tolls.

The fire union president says firefighters aren't stationary in a day's shift and this could impact their pockets.

"NYC firefighters on a regular basis will start out at one firehouse for the day and be told to go to another firehouse. They've got to pack up their gear bag and go from inside the zone, out of the zone or back and forth," a union official said. "I'm very sympathetic to their view that when they're called upon to turn their personal vehicle into a city vehicle for transportation and gear, that that ought to be thought through."

During one of Monday's public hearings, New Jersey leaders including Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco are expected to speak out in opposition to congestion pricing.

The meetings are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at MTA Headquarters.

Those interested in attending can do so either in person or watch via livestream.

There is also an option to submit written comments until March 11.

ALSO READ | Harry Belafonte's family reflects on life, legacy

Web Extra: Harry Belafonte's family shares memories.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.