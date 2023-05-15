NJ officials vow to fight NYC from moving forward with congestion pricing plan

New Jersey officials are pushing back against congestion pricing threatening their own tolls.

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials in New Jersey say New York City's congestion pricing plan will hurt commuters from the Garden State and they are fighting the plan on several fronts.

Sen. Bob Menendez said Monday morning he will introduce federal legislation aimed at putting the brakes on the plan.

He stood steps away from the George Washington Bridge and argued the plan will hurt the state's infrastructure and transit system.

"We're going to fight tooth and nail to keep New York from going forward with this plan," Menendez said. "If any jurisdiction imposes a congestion pricing system in a way that does not involve all the participants...it would reduce federal highway funding proportionately."

The senator said that could be just the beginning if congestion pricing goes through.

He said tolls could also be imposed on frequently traveled roads in Bergen and Hudson counties.

"This isn't a one-way street, the traffic coming here is coming both way," he said. "There are ways in which New Jersey should respond. Now that's not what we want to do, I don't like that but I also don't like New Jerseyans being held up."

Menendez said an environmental impact study blasted the environmental assessment released last week by the MTA.

"Bull. Bull... that's what I think of their assessment," Menendez said.

The MTA estimates that under the current timeline, the tolling program could begin as early as April 2024. But before that happens, the MTA, the city and state must figure out how much to charge drivers, including any discounts, exemptions and other allowances. There is discussion that the price would range between $9 to $23.

Supporters of the congestion pricing plan say it will mean less traffic, safer streets, cleaner air and better transit. They say money raised through the toll plan will help build more accessible subway stations and provide more mass transit.

Eyewitness News is waiting to hear back from the MTA on the latest statements.

