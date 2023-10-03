Gov. Phil Murphy reacts after MTA review board lays out different scenarios for congestion pricing

The new congestion pricing rules for New York City are set to go into effect in May. Derrick Waller has the latest.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Congestion pricing will not go into effect until Spring 2024 at the earliest, but it is causing a contentious debate across the Tri-State area now.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy reacted Tuesday after the MTA's Traffic Mobility Board met to lay out different scenarios for how they would charge drivers when the congestion pricing rules go into effect.

"This proposed tolling program remains a fundamentally flawed and unjust scheme to balance the MTA's budget at the expense of hardworking New Jerseyans. We will continue to fight this unfair tolling program on behalf of our commuters and residents," said his spokesperson.

The board met Monday, but it has not yet decided what the base toll will be for congestion pricing. It's still trying to minimize exemptions to keep that base toll as low as possible and still meet revenue goals.

However, the board laid out four different congestion pricing scenarios and all of them have several factors in common.

Here's what they agreed on so far:

Drivers entering the Central Business District, that's below 60th Street, via a tunnel will get some type of crossing credit.

Those would be the Queens Midtown Tunnel, the Battery Tunnel and the Lincoln and Holland tunnels. The East River bridges in that area would not get a credit because they don't have tolls so this would be sort of an equalizer on the East River to minimize people rerouting to avoid the tolls, and the George Washington Bridge wouldn't get a credit because it's not in the Central Business District.

The board has also agreed upon nighttime discounts for driving into the congestion pricing zone during off-peak hours.

Taxis and for-hire vehicles will get a per-ride surcharge.

Commuter buses will be exempted.

Specialized government vehicles will be exempted.

There will be discounts (50% after 10) for low-income commuters without transit access.

The board is expected to make a recommendation on a tolling structure this month before the new congestion pricing rules go into effect in May.

Once in place, drivers will have to pay an extra toll if they enter Manhattan below 60th Street.

Those toll prices could range from $9 to as much as $23.

The plan is getting a lot of backlash from groups like rideshare drivers and commuters from outer boroughs and New Jersey.

Rideshare passengers already pay a $2.75 congestion fee.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said New Jersey drivers who pay a toll at Port Authority crossings should be exempt from congestion pricing.

