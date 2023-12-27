MTA reveals hearing dates for congestion pricing public comment phase

The public comment period, which will include 4 hearings, will run through March 11

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA is going to let opponents of congestion pricing weigh in on the plan and ask questions.

The agency's announced public comment period will begin on Wednesday and run through March 11.

During the period, the public will be invited to provide comments through several methods, including submitting written comments online and by email, mail and fax, and phone by leaving a voicemail message. All comments will be recorded and submitted for review.

There will also be four hearings. They will be accessible online at these dates and times:

Thursday, Feb. 29, at 6 p.m.

Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m.

Monday, March 4, at 10 a.m.

Monday, March 4, at 6 p.m.

People who want to speak at the hearings in person will be required to register in advance online, by calling the Public Hearing Hotline at (646) 252-6777.

Registration will open one week before the start time of each hearing and will close 30 minutes after the beginning of the hearing.

The hearings will be hosted in person in the William J. Ronan 20th Floor Board Room at 2 Broadway.

People can also register to participate remotely via Zoom or telephone.

Speakers will be allowed two minutes to speak.

Congestion pricing would impose a $15 fee on vehicles entering Manhattan below 60th Street. Additionally, trucks could pay $24-$36, depending on size, motorcycles would pay $7.50, taxis would pay $1.25 and rideshare vehicles would pay $2.50.

Additionally, the MTA reserves the right to increase the congestion pricing toll 25% on gridlock alert days, possibly up to $18.75.

The MTA also reserves the right to raise or lower the tolls by up to 10% within congestion pricing's first 12 months.

If approved following the public review process, tolling could begin as early as June.

