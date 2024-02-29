Community members, officials prepare for first public hearing on congestion pricing

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The first public hearing in New York City about the congestion pricing plan is Thursday.

The hearing will be held online and at MTA headquarters in Lower Manhattan at 6 p.m.

The MTA is facing lawsuits in both New Jersey and New York over the $15 toll.

Despite the many legal hurdles, MTA Chairman Janno Leiber says the plan is still on track.

"The judge in New York who has taken on all the New York lawsuits, that they're going to make rulings before the congestion pricing system goes live in June," he said.

If you miss your opportunity to speak your mind on congestion pricing on Thursday, you'll have two more chances.

Hearings are also set for Friday and Monday.

They will be held virtually and in person, but you do have to register online first.

Meanwhile, the MTA also says it is going high-tech when it comes to the equipment it will use to toll drivers.

Some are obvious, like the large gantries tracking cars that go below 60th Street, but the MTA says some of the devices they'll use, you won't even realize they are there.

Many of the tolling cameras will hang on existing street poles and pedestrian over and underpasses.

The cameras will use infrared technology and will automatically detect a vehicle's size and type so it can charge the appropriate toll.

An aid and five children were also on the bus.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.