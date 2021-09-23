MTA holds hearing on NYC congestion pricing, plans for $9-$23 toll

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11040577" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nina Angelo says Brian Laundrie was screaming and Gabby Petito was in tears and apologizing.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The public got a chance to weigh in on New York's plan to charge a new toll for motorists entering Manhattan Thursday, with officials saying they are planning on an amount somewhere between $9 and $23.The exact toll cost would depend on how many credits and exemptions are given out, project head Allison C de Cerreño said.The MTA revealed that passenger vehicles would be charged once a day for entering Manhattan south of 60th Street, and disabled persons and emergency vehicles could be exempt."We anticipate the E-ZPass peak period toll for autos will range from $9 on the lower end to $23 on the higher end, assuming credits, exemptions, and discounts are provided," C de Cerreño said.The range of potential roll rates for automobiles using tolls by mail will be higher, from $14 to $35 for the peak period, again depending on the scenario.Off peak and overnight toll ranges may be lower, and tolls for trucks and other vehicle types would have different ranges.The virtual meetings will last through mid-October, with the final three meetings -- set for Oct. 7, 12 and 13 -- will focus specifically on the program's potential impact on minority and low-income communities in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.The plan calls for a new tolling zone for the area south of 60th Street in Manhattan, an area that accommodates hundreds of thousands of vehicles daily from the New Jersey and New York suburbs and beyond.The plan, commonly referred to as congestion pricing, has been tried in Europe but would be the first of its kind in any U.S. city.The MTA says congestion pricing is necessary to reduce traffic gridlock and help fund improvements to New York's bus and subway systems.The legislature approved the plan in 2019, and it was supposed to go into effect this year, but it stalled under the Trump administration and was eventually given the go-ahead from federal regulators this year.It isn't likely to be put in place until 2023, as the MTA has said the environmental review process will take until late 2022.The congestion pricing plan has been met with criticism from some New Jersey politicians who say motorists from their districts already pay high tolls to enter the city and shouldn't have to pay an additional fee.Democratic New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer announced proposed legislation that would withhold federal transit grants from New York and offer tax credits to New Jersey motorists if the fee is implemented.----------