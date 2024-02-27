Small business owners to rally against congestion pricing outside City Hall

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The latest efforts to put the brakes on congestion pricing in Manhattan are being led by New York's Small Business Owners.

They planned to gather on the steps of City Hall to rally against the $15 tax.

Dozens of them are part of an expanding class action lawsuit that is demanding a halt on the project until a full environmental impact study is undertaken.

Congestion pricing is projected to generate $1 billion annually for the MTA.

MTA officials say delays to its implementation will have a massive ripple effect.

They say without the revenue from congestion pricing, it cannot fund signal modernizations, new subway cars, the purchase of more than 250 new electric buses, and perhaps most importantly 20,000 new jobs.

The MTA did just announce a plan to let people with a qualified disability register for a special license plate to exempt them from the extra tolls.

ALSO READ | MTA releases new details of congestion pricing plan

N.J. Burkett has the details on the MTA's congestion pricing plan.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.