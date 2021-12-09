Video captures wild ATM robbery inside Connecticut convenience store

By Eyewitness News
CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- New surveillance video captured a wild robbery inside a convenience store in Connecticut.

Footage shows two men enter the store in Old Saybrook, wrap a cable wire around an ATM and then rip it right out of the store.

The whole incident happened in just seconds.

Police say these thieves are clearly experienced.

"The teamwork that they use is kind of incredible. They coil the rope up, throw it into the back of the stolen range rover, and they are out in a little over a minute," Old Saybrook Police Captain Jeffrey Deperry said.

Police believe the thieves are behind a string of robberies throughout the state.

The SUV was stolen from a car dealership in East Windsor a week ago.


