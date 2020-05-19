Coronavirus News: College student's 'Quarantine Bears' teach kids about COVID-19

Olivia Carlson, 22, of New Hartford, says the "Quarantine Bear" comes with a mask and a matching mask for the child.
It also has a handwritten note and a list of tips to stay healthy.
Carlson says she hopes the bear will bring kids comfort during these uncertain times.
"I started with six bears, that's all I had in my possession. Posted it on Facebook and I had no idea how much shares it would get," Carlson said. "I hope these Quarantine Bears can help a little bit."
Carlson says she picked a bear because she got Build-a-Bears with her dad, right before he passed away from pancreatic cancer more than a year ago.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus