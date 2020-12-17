Major snowstorm prompts Connecticut safety protocols, travel warning

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday activated the state's severe cold weather protocols to help protect vulnerable populations from freezing temperatures during the snowstorm, which is expected to drop as much as a foot to 18 inches of snow on parts of the state.The protocols include starting up a system for state agencies and municipalities to work with the United Way's 2-1-1 information service and shelters statewide.The system allows people to call 2-1-1 if they need help, and allows officials to monitor shelter capacity and arrange transportation to shelters.Lamont said the protocols went into effect at 3 p.m. and will stay in place until noon Friday. Wind chills are expected to be in the single digits Thursday night.Also Thursday, many COVID-19 testing locations across Connecticut will be closed because of the storm.Lamont also implemented a tractor trailer and tandem trailer travel ban on all limited access highways in the state beginning 9 p.m., lasting until 9 a.m. Thursday.He also issued a travel advisory for all other vehicles during this time and is urging motorists to stay off the roads during the peak periods of the storm."During the peak periods of the storm, we are anticipating severe white-out conditions that will make travel very difficult, and that is why are implementing a ban on tractor trailers during these hours," He said. "We are strongly urging motorists to stay home during the storm unless absolutely critical."Lamont also ordered all executive branch state office buildings closed to the public on Thursday."After consulting with the state's emergency management team, we have decided to direct all Level 2 state employees who have been physically reporting to work during this pandemic to stay home out of an abundance of caution as road conditions are expected to severely deteriorate Thursday due to the winter storm," Lamont said. "I strongly encourage private sector employees consider enacting similar policies for their employees, as road conditions will be rough during the day."Level 2 state employees who are able to telework should do so for the duration of the storm-related closures, while Level 2 state employees whose job duties cannot be performed remotely should not report to work in person.Level 2 state employees are all of those who were previously designated as "nonessential" based on their respective job duties, and Level 1 are those who were previously designated as "essential."----------