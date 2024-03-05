CT Gov. Lamont urges lawmakers to pass bill to develop policy regulating cellphone use in schools

MANCHESTER, Connecticut (WABC) -- Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is urging state lawmakers to pass legislation that would limit the disruptions caused by students using cellphones in schools.

The governor spoke at Illing Middle School in Manchester on Tuesday, where a pilot program was launched this year.

The program requires students to leave their cell phones at home or lock them in a secure bag during the school day.

Lamont's bill would make the state develop a cellphone policy that could be adopted by local school districts.

"I think these phones can really be incredibly distracting in the classrooms and in these schools," Lamont said. "I think we ought to find a way to give our schools the opportunity at their discretion to do what you're doing right here at this school."

Students told the governor that not having cellphones allows them to connect better with each other and with their teachers.

