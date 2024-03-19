Armed suspects break into CT home, attempt to steal 'high-dollar value cat'

EAST HAVEN, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police are searching for two armed suspects who tried to break into a Connecticut home and steal a cat.

Officials received a call on Sunday at around 3:45 p.m. and arrived at the home in the 180 block of Thompson Street.

Authorities say two men tried to break in through a sliding door in the back of the home. The residents told police that despite their efforts to keep the suspects out, one of the men kicked through the glass of the back door.

Once the suspects got into the house, they pulled out a firearm and demanded the residents hand over their "high-dollar value cat."

Officials say that a resident fought off the intruders after searching throughout the home for the pet.

The suspects left the house without the cat and fled in a blue BMW.

Detectives found the vehicle in Hamden shortly after. The BMW was seized and processed for evidence, authorities said.

Officials determined that the home invasion was targeted and that the intruders were familiar with the residents.

No injuries were reported. An investigation is ongoing.

