Troconis to appear in court for pre-sentencing investigation after conviction in death of Dulos

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Michelle Troconis will return to court in Connecticut Thursday, following her conviction in connection to the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos.

A jury convicted the 49-year-old in the death of Farber Dulos on six counts which include: conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence, tampering with physical evidence and hindering the prosecution.

The probation office needs to complete a pre-sentence investigation.

That involves a detailed report about her life, that the judge will read ahead of her sentencing in May.

The investigation is required for anyone convicted of a felony in Connecticut.

Troconis was Fotis Dulos' girlfriend at the time of his wife's disappearance in 2019.

The body of the mother of five has never been found.

Another defendant in the case, Kent Mawhinney, a friend of Fotis Dulos and his one-time lawyer in a civil case, is awaiting trial on a murder conspiracy charge. He has pleaded not guilty.

