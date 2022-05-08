A Connecticut man accused of killing his wife and evidence could hinge from her Fitbit

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11821096" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Giuseppe Canzani, charged in a fatal shooting in Queens, reportedly said victim Anna Torres was a "witch" who had cursed him to his death. Naveen Dhaliwal has more.

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- A Connecticut man is accused of killing his wife and all the evidence could hinge from her Fitbit.Connie Debate was killed in December 2015.Her husband, Richard, told police that a masked man shot her and tied him up before he burned the intruder with a torch.But, police say information on Connie Debate's fit-bit shows she was moving around for an hour after her husband said she was killed.Closing arguments are set to begin Monday.----------