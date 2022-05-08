A Connecticut man accused of killing his wife and evidence could hinge from her Fitbit

Connie Debate was killed in December 2015.
Her husband, Richard, told police that a masked man shot her and tied him up before he burned the intruder with a torch.
But, police say information on Connie Debate's fit-bit shows she was moving around for an hour after her husband said she was killed.
Closing arguments are set to begin Monday.
