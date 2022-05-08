A Connecticut man accused of killing his wife and evidence could hinge from her Fitbit

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- A Connecticut man is accused of killing his wife and all the evidence could hinge from her Fitbit.

Connie Debate was killed in December 2015.



Her husband, Richard, told police that a masked man shot her and tied him up before he burned the intruder with a torch.

But, police say information on Connie Debate's fit-bit shows she was moving around for an hour after her husband said she was killed.

Closing arguments are set to begin Monday.

ALSO READ | Man confesses to Queens murder, called victim a 'witch' who cursed him: NYPD
EMBED More News Videos

Giuseppe Canzani, charged in a fatal shooting in Queens, reportedly said victim Anna Torres was a "witch" who had cursed him to his death. Naveen Dhaliwal has more.



----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticutfitnessmurderwoman killedinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gov. Hochul announces she has COVID-19; not experiencing symptoms
Woman gravely injured after hit-and-run in Queens
NJ woman gets 95 years in shooting, murder of girlfriend
FDNY investigating cause of fire in Brooklyn restaurant
AccuWeather: Sunny and Breezy
Two teens shot near Central Park; investigation underway
Grand jury indicts suspect in Brooklyn subway mass shooting
Show More
Oh, rats! As New Yorkers emerge from pandemic, so do rodents
Long-shot 'Rich Strike' crosses finish line first at Kentucky Derby
Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady
4th inmate dies at Rikers Island this year
He said, she said: Accounts from Depp and Heard rarely match
More TOP STORIES News