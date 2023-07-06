Man in critical condition after being shot inside New Haven Union Station in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WABC) -- One person is in critical condition after a shooting at New Haven's Union Station Wednesday night.

The MTA says there was some kind of a dispute on a train between the victim and two other individuals that continued onto the platform between tracks 12 and 14, where the gunman opened fire.

The victim was shot multiple times. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital in critical condition.

Officials say two people fled the scene and are currently on the run.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

The MTA says there is no active threat to Metro-North riders or employees.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

