Investigators say Connecticut officers were shot and killed in "ambush" 911 call

Three Bristol, Connecticut, police officers were shot Wednesday night in what police believe was an ambush following a phony 911 call for help.

According to police sources, the incident may have started earlier in the evening when Bristol PD responded to a disorderly patron at a bar and issued a summons.

He returned to his home, armed himself with an AR-15 style rifle, and made a fake 911 for a disturbance at his residence, the sources said.

A neighbor said the brothers could be heard arguing just before officers arrived.

"I turned around to deal with the mailbox and when I took the key in I heard the shots," one neighbor said. "Pow pow pow pow."

As Bristol PD arrived, the suspect immediately fired upon them, fatally injuring two and critically injuring a third.

The suspect identified as Nicholas Brutcher was shot and killed during Wednesday's gunfire exchange. His brother was also shot and taken to the hospital.

"Please keep Bristol police department and their fallen officers in your thoughts and prayers," Sargent Christine Jeltema said.

Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, was one of the two officers fatally shot at the residence.

Demonte was hired by the Bristol Police Department in 2012 and worked in the patrol division as well as the school resource officer for Greene Hills School.

He is survived by his wife and two children with another on the way.

Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, was the second officer fatally shot and was hired by the police department in 2014.

Hamzy was raised in Bristol and is survived by his wife and parents.

Officer Alec Iurato, 26, was critically wounded and underwent surgery.

He was released from St. Francis Hospital in Hartford at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday to a sea of officer support and applause.

Now the city of Bristol is in mourning. Hundreds packed a local school auditorium Wednesday night for a vigil honoring those two police officers killed.

The school system is planning another vigil Friday at 6:30 p.m. to honor the two officers who had close ties with the schools they served.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont posted the following statement on Twitter:

I am directing flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff effective immediately in honor of two @BristolCTPolice officers who were killed in the line of duty late last night while responding to an emergency call of domestic violence at a private residence in the town. This is a senseless tragedy, and my prayers are with their families, loved ones, and fellow officers. I also ask the residents of CT to keep in their prayers a third officer who was shot and is currently in the hospital with serious injuries. This is a devastating reminder of the dangers that police officers face every day to protect our families and neighbors from all kinds of situations. These officers are heroes and will always be remembered for the honorable service they provided to their town and state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

