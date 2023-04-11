Small plane clips roof of home, crashes into shed in Connecticut; 2 injured

DANBURY, Connecticut (WABC) -- Two people were injured when a small plane clipped the roof of a home before crashing into a shed in Connecticut on Monday.

The crash took place around 5:45 p.m. at 161 Southern Blvd in Danbury, about three miles from Danbury Airport.

The single-engine Cessna 152 clipped the roof of a home at that location and then crashed into a small shed on the side of the property, according to the Danbury Fire Department.

The two people on board, a man and a woman, were taken to the Danbury Hospital and are expected to be okay.

The plane is registered to Darcy Aviation an aviation flight school in Danbury.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

