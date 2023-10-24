Woman accidentally donates wedding ring to Goodwill

One woman from Connecticut is looking for her engagement and wedding rings after doing a good deed.

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- One woman from Connecticut is looking for her engagement and wedding rings after doing a good deed.

She accidentally left her wedding and engagement rings in a hoodie that she donated to Goodwill. She had put her rings inside of one of the pockets while cleaning.

After weeks of wondering where the rings went, she finally realized where they had gone.

Unfortunately, tracking down the donated clothing has been practically impossible.

"I can't replace the sentimental value. I also can't replace the physical piece because they don't make it anymore, and there is nothing I have seen that is similar," she said.

Goodwill says that it does not check the pockets of donated clothing, and it does not have an inventory system that tracks individual items of clothing.

