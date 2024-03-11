The city's weights and measures division said fewer than 20 vehicles had to be towed, but more could have been impacted.

NJ gas station shuts down again after possible tainted fuel leaves drivers stranded

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Several drivers were stranded and furious after pumping gas at the Conoco gas station in Camden, New Jersey, Sunday night.

The gas station, located on Admiral Wilson Boulevard, has had issues like this before.

Drivers who spoke with Action News were fed up with the gas station.

"They need to be shut down," said Cheyenne Barnville from Cherry Hill.

Some drivers said they made it onto the highway before getting stuck.

"We go to pull away and our car isn't firing as much as it should," said Tyler Ebert from Mahanoy Plane, Pennsylvania. "Turns out, we're just stranded on the side of the road."

Camden County police responded to the gas station just before 6 p.m. for reports of poor gas and vehicle problems.

"They (Conoco owners) say they're going to get Ubers for people. Some people are getting rides," said Barnville. "Somebody is in there homeless. They can't even start their car, and it's cold out here."

The weights and measures division will investigate to determine if water seeped into the gas tanks after Saturday's rain.

A similar problem happened back on January 10, when city leaders closed the station because the gas was 58% water after a flood.

Once it passed an inspection, the owners were allowed to reopen.

"It's a situation that should have not happened," said Ebert. "Perhaps certain measures could have been done beforehand to make sure things were properly sealed."

To report an incident, residents can call the Camden County Division of Weights and Measures at 856-374-6001 or the Camden City Division of Weights and Measures at 856-757-7131.

