Constitution Day 2023: Know your voting rights

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Do you know the meaning behind Constitution Day?

It was September 17, 1787, when the U.S. Constitution was signed and would later become the law of the land.

But what exactly is the Constitution, and why is it still so important for us today?

Well, the U.S. Constitution is the fundamental framework of America's system of government, and it protects your right to vote.

It gives power to the people, and it prohibits discrimination against voters based on race, color or gender.

Also, did you know that the U.S. Constitution can be changed?

It's been amended 27 times by Congressional vote and legislative approval.

Remember, your vote matters -- it's your vote that decides which legislators will make the laws that affect you: whether it's for your city, state or federal government.

So know your voting rights and exercise your right to vote.

Also, support the League of Women Voters of the City of New York. Every year, The League of Women Voters provides non-partisan information to help all New Yorkers become fully informed voters.

For more information on registering to vote and your polling location, just head to the League of Women Voters of the City of New York.

