The League of Women Voters of New York passed out copies of the contitution, while encouraging people to vote.

League of Women Voters of New York ring in U.S. Constitution Day in the Bronx

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- To commemorate "U.S. Constitution Day," the League of Women Voters of New York is passing out free copies of the Constitution to people across New York City.

Tuesday saw the group handing out copies in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx.

The initiative is part of the LWV of New York's annual "Constitution Day" voter drive.

It was September 17, 1787, when the U.S. Constitution was signed and later became the law of the land.

As voter rights continue to be a hot topic, the League of Women Voters provides non-partisan information to help all New Yorkers become fully informed voters each year.

In addition to passing out copies of the Constitution, the League of Women Voters of New York is also helping people register to vote.

The group is targeting voters as well as city council districts where voter turnout is declining or very low.

For more information on registering to vote and your polling location, just head to the League of Women Voters of the City of New York.

RELATED | Constitution Day 2023: Know your voting rights

The "Constitution Day" celebration will continue all week long.

