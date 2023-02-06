5 workers evaluated after accident at construction site in Queens

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Crews are responding to an incident at a construction site in Woodside, Queens, on Monday afternoon.
It appears a construction crane may have snapped, causing a large bucket to fall to the ground on 46-01 37th Ave at 48th St just before noon.
Five workers are being evaluated by EMS on scene, the FDNY said. One worker appeared to have a broken leg.
Few other details were released.
