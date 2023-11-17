Construction worker, 19, killed by father in tragic construction mishap

Tom Negovan has the latest on the tragic accident.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 19-year-old construction worker was fatally struck by a mobile hydraulic lift Friday morning, police say.

The victim was directing his father, the cherry picker operator, through an intersection in the East Village shortly after 8:30 a.m., according to police.

The son was attempting to guide his father onto a flatbed truck through the busy intersection at First Avenue and East 7th Street, police say.

The victim was then apparently run over by the lift, operated by his father, eyewitnesses say.

According to police, the construction worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The father was a few steps away... holding his head, probably being in shock, not really believing what happened. It was horrible," Gosia Kaminska, an eyewitness said. "The people that were trying to save (his son) they covered him up with something. There was no way that you could help him."

Witnesses say they believe the son was trying to stop traffic in the busy intersection, rather than guide the cherry picker.

The 42-year-old father is being questioned, police say.

No charges have been filed. No other injuries were reported.

The accident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALSO READ | Thousands of NYCHA apartments sit empty as wait continues for potential tenants

7 On Your Side Investigative reporter Dan Krauth found that there are big delays when it comes to the city turning around apartments to new tenants.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.