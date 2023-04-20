3 workers injured when house frame collapses in Newark

Three workers were injured when the frame of a house came crashing down in Newark.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three construction workers were hurt when the house they were working on in Newark collapsed on Thursday morning.

The accident happened on 4th Avenue just before 9 a.m.

They were putting up the frame of the home when it came crashing down on them.

Police say the workers weren't badly hurt and didn't have to go to the hospital.

There's no word yet on why the frame collapsed or if it is causing any issues for the neighboring homes.

The incident remains under investigation.

