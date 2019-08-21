2 contractors electrocuted while working on New York power lines identified

WARWICK, Orange County (WABC) -- Police have identified two contractors who died Monday after being electrocuted while working on power lines in Orange County.

51-year-old Derrick Paris of West Caldwell, NJ and 28-year-old Justin McLoughlin of Trenton, Georgia were working as private contractors for Orange and Rockland Utilities.

They were working on the lines that cross Mount Peter in Warwick when they were electrocuted just before noon Monday.

Officials said they were tightening a guy wire at the base of a transmission pole.

"The guy wire became energized at some point for some reason, and that's in the investigation," company spokesman Mike Donovan said. "We don't know that reason, and I don't want to kid you to think we do."

Federal and state investigators are looking into what specifically energized the wires, which typically are not electrified.

The utility company is also conducting its own investigation.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
warwickorange countyelectrocutionfire
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
2 contractors electrocuted while working on NY power lines
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Violent 24 hours in New York City with 5 homicides
Dog yanked up, stolen from in front of Williamsburg bodega
Man who killed Anguilla hotel worker calls ordeal 'a nightmare'
AccuWeather Alert: Storms on the way
USDA Study: Washing raw poultry increases contamination
Could Weinstein's trial end up on Long Island?
Show More
Iconic NYC pizzeria shut down due to unpaid taxes
$18M renovation for Newark's Penn Station
Search for gunman who fatally shot man in front of Queens home
11-year-old NJ boy sole survivor of crash that killed parents, sister
TSA says traveler forgot snake at Newark Airport checkpoint
More TOP STORIES News