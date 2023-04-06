Man accused of stealing cooking oil from Long Island fast food restaurant 5 times

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Suffolk County police have arrested a man they say stole cooking oil from a fast food restaurant multiple times this year.

Hector Castrol-Espinal, 23, is charged with stealing cooking oil from a Chick-fil-A in Huntington Station.

Police say he has done it on five separate occasions since January.

The suspect siphoned oil into a rented truck and then resold the oil, authorities say.

It turns out the oil can be used for a host of other things besides cooking -- such as in products that use biodiesel.

Police say it is a problem that has been occurring for years and resulted in multiple arrests.

Authorities believe more businesses have been targeted. If anyone believes they have been a victim of the crime, make a police report by calling 631-852-COPS.

READ ALSO| 'Swatting' threats target dozens of school districts in New York

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.