Dream come true: Long Island teen becomes police officer for a day

Ryan Buffolino's day on Friday started with a swearing-in ceremony with acting Commissioner Stuart Cameron and deputy Police Commissioner Risco Mention-Lewis.
Throughout the day, Ryan got a private tour of emergency service section vehicles and equipment.
He also go to visit with officers and dogs from the canine section and received a private tour of the newly renovated police museum.
His day concluded with a ceremonial walk outside of police headquarters.
"It's amazing to see my son in a uniform, I never thought that this would ever happen and here he is today standing in that Suffolk County police uniform...and I'm extremely grateful and I can't thank you guys enough," his mother said.
Ryan's mom said he has wanted to be a police officer his whole life.
