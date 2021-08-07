Society

Dream come true: Long Island teen becomes police officer for a day

YAPHANK, Long Island (WABC) -- It was a dream come true for a Suffolk County teenager who has Down syndrome when he became a police officer for a day.

Ryan Buffolino's day on Friday started with a swearing-in ceremony with acting Commissioner Stuart Cameron and deputy Police Commissioner Risco Mention-Lewis.

Throughout the day, Ryan got a private tour of emergency service section vehicles and equipment.

He also go to visit with officers and dogs from the canine section and received a private tour of the newly renovated police museum.



His day concluded with a ceremonial walk outside of police headquarters.

"It's amazing to see my son in a uniform, I never thought that this would ever happen and here he is today standing in that Suffolk County police uniform...and I'm extremely grateful and I can't thank you guys enough," his mother said.

Ryan's mom said he has wanted to be a police officer his whole life.

