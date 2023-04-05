NYPD officer shot in Jamaica, Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- One NYPD officer was shot in Queens Wednesday afternoon.
Shots were fired outside of a building on 161st Street in Jamaica, which appears to be a homeless shelter.
The officer was shot in the leg and was transported to Jamaica Medical Center where he's in stable condition.
A witness in a nearby business said she heard what sounded like firecrackers outside. When she went to close the door she saw a group of teenagers run by.
One person was taken into custody and is being questioned.
Police recovered surveillance video of a second suspect that may be connected to the shooting.
