NYPD officer shot in Jamaica, Queens

An NYPD officer was shot in Queens Wednesday afternoon.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- One NYPD officer was shot in Queens Wednesday afternoon.

Shots were fired outside of a building on 161st Street in Jamaica, which appears to be a homeless shelter.

The officer was shot in the leg and was transported to Jamaica Medical Center where he's in stable condition.

A witness in a nearby business said she heard what sounded like firecrackers outside. When she went to close the door she saw a group of teenagers run by.

One person was taken into custody and is being questioned.

Police recovered surveillance video of a second suspect that may be connected to the shooting.

READ ALSO| 'Swatting' threats target dozens of school districts in New York

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip