Coronavirus

CDC launches tool to help find free COVID testing sites

CNNWire
Saturday, January 28, 2023 3:18AM
The CDC is making it easier to find a free COVID-19 testing site located near you.

The agency launched the COVID-19 testing locator website this week.

It is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Increasing Community Access to Testing Program (ICATT).

There is no charge for testing at the sites and it is intended for those who are experiencing symptoms or who have been exposed to the virus.

Results are usually provided within 24 to 48 hours.

You can locate a free testing site online.

