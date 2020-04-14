Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: Doctor loses custody of daughter while fighting COVID-19 pandemic

By Eyewitness News
MIAMI (WABC) -- A doctor working on the front lines of the war against COVID-19 has temporarily lost custody of her 4-year-old daughter because of how busy she now is.

Dr. Teresa Green is an emergency medicine physician in Miami, Florida.

The child's father filed an emergency order to gain sole custody and a judge agreed - saying the decision is in the best interest of the child's health.

Green is appealing the decision and says it's discriminatory.

The judge gave no end date to the custody change which means as long as there is no end in sight to the pandemic, Green has no idea when she will be allowed to see her daughter again.

